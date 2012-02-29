* Danish bank offers up to 6.48 mln new shares

* Offering is equal to a near 10 pct stake

* Expects to raise about 1.3 bln DKK ($234 mln (Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 Denmark's Jyske Bank offered investors up to 6.48 million new shares on Wednesday in a private placement at market price expected to raise about 1.3 billion crowns ($233.9 million) and give the bank greater flexibility to grow.

The offering, which equates to about 9.99 percent of the current registered share capital, will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuild targetting domestic and international institutional investors, Jyske Bank A/S said in a statement.

"The bookbuilding process will start immediately," it said.

Shares in Jyske Bank closed at 200.20 crowns just before the announcement.

"The net proceeds from the capital increase will strengthen Jyske Bank's capital base, allowing Jyske Bank flexibility in relation to organic growth as well as acquisitions of additional activities in a changing regulatory environment," it said.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities were engaged as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering, Jyske Bank said.

Jyske Bank, the second biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, said it expected to announce the offer price on March 1 and for the shares to begin trading on March 2.

The bank has agreed to a six-month lock-up period during which it will not issue or offer to sell any more stock, it said. ($1 = 5.5577 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)