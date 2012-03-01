BRIEF-China Merchants Securities updates on proposed restructuring
* Informed by CMG that it agreed to transfer its 90% equity interest in CM Finance, 49% in Yan Qing Investment and 10.55% in CM HK to CM Steam
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Denmark's Jyske Bank has carried out an offering of 6.48 million new shares in a private placement at 180 crowns per share, raising about 1.17 billion Danish crowns ($210.52 million), the bank said on Thursday.
Jyske Bank announced the offering, which corresponded to about 9.99 percent of the current registered share capital, on Wednesday.
Handelsbanken Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering, Jyske Bank said. ($1 = 5.5577 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.