COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 Jyske Bank reported profits below analysts' forecasts on Monday, hurt by adjustments to the value of its investments and nearly flat income, and said financial unrest made it too difficult to forecast the outlook for 2011.

Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation said pretax profit for the second quarter fell to 118 million Danish crowns ($22.3 million) from 219 million in the same quarter a year earlier, failing to meet 345 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Adjustments to the value of the bank's investment holdings produced a loss of 8 million crowns from a profit of 77 million in the same quarter a year earlier, while net interest income for the quarter rose to 1.14 billion crowns from 1.24 billion, slightly above forecasts of 1.09 billion.

The bank said it would not provide an outlook for the full-year 2011 due to financial unrest.

"The adverse economic development in the first half of 2011, the current turmoil in the financial markets, the challenges of the financial sector in Denmark, the unrest in the euro zone countries as well as the poor economic indicators from the U.S. show that the financial and economic crisis is not yet over," the bank said in the statement.

"These circumstances make it difficult to predict the development in gross earnings and consequently core earnings; therefore, Jyske Bank will still refrain from doing so," the bank said.

Provisions for loan losses in the second quarter fell 8 percent to 370 million crowns from the corresponding quarter a year ago, but rose compared with the first quarter of the year.

"The Danish economy was weaker than expected in the first half of the year and, accordingly, loan impairment charges rose in the second quarter," Chief Executive Anders Dam said in the statement, comparing the quarter with the first quarter of the year.

Jyske Bank's shares fell 3 percent when the Copenhagen stock exchange opened, and traded down 1.7 percent at 0717 GMT, underperforming a 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark index . (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mike Nesbit)