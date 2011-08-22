* Q2 pretax profit 118 mln DKK vs avg forecast 345 mln

* Loan loss provisions down on year but up on Q1

* Says will not give 2011 outlook due to financial unrest

* Shares fall 5.4 percent, underperforming wider market (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, updates share price)

By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 Jyske Bank , Denmark's second-biggest bank by market value, missed forecasts with a fall in second-quarter profit and said it was concerned by a stagnating top line and rising costs and writedowns.

The bank said the economic situation and tumultuous financial markets made it too difficult to give a view on the rest of 2011.

"A stagnating top line combined with rising expenses is a cause for concern," Chief Executive Anders Dam told Reuters.

"It is also a concern that writedowns in the second quarter, after a string of quarters with a fall, are rising again," Dam said.

Provisions for loan losses in the second quarter fell 8 percent to 370 million crowns from the corresponding quarter a year ago, but rose compared with the first quarter of the year.

The bank said pretax profit for the second quarter fell to 118 million Danish crowns from 219 million in the same quarter a year earlier, well below the average forecast of 345 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Turmoil in the financial markets led to a loss on its investment holdings of 8 million Danish crowns ($1.5 million), compared with a profit of 77 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Net interest income for the quarter slipped to 1.14 billion crowns from 1.24 billion, just above forecasts of 1.09 billion.

Operating expenses rose 8.9 percent in the quarter compared with the second quarter last year.

"Our inflow of new customers is very good ... but the rise in the level of new customers is simply not enough to outweigh our existing cusomers' caution," Dam said.

"They have a good inflow of new customers, but that does not show in the bank's income," said Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann.

Jyske Bank's shares were down 5.4 percent at 149.30 crowns at 1002 GMT, underperforming the Copenhagen benchmark index , which was down 0.45 percent.

It said it would not provide an outlook for the full year.

"The adverse economic development in the first half of 2011, the current turmoil in the financial markets, the challenges of the financial sector in Denmark, the unrest in the euro zone countries as well as the poor economic indicators from the U.S. show that the financial and economic crisis is not yet over," the bank said in the statement.

"These circumstances make it difficult to predict the development in gross earnings and consequently core earnings; therefore, Jyske Bank will still refrain from doing so." ($1 = 5.166 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Will Waterman)