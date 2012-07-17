* H1 pre-tax loss after impairments 209 mln DKK

* Hit by 900 mln in impairments due to new rules

* Bank says underlying results satisfactory

* Shares drop 3.9 pct (Adds background on Scandinavian banks, details, later share price)

COPENHAGEN, July 17 Danish lender Jyske Bank said stricter rules on loan impairments forced it to take writedowns of 900 million Danish crowns ($148 million), sending it to a first-half loss.

In a preliminary announcement of six-month results, Jyske Bank said on Tuesday that, including the effect of the loan impairments, it had a pre-tax loss of 209 million Danish crowns ($34.39 million) in the first half of 2012 against a profit of 318 million in the same period last year.

Scandinavian banks have suffered less in the international economic crisis than many of their European peers, and second-quarter earnings for Nordic banks so far have mainly been healthy, though the recovery of the Danish banking sector lags in the region due to a burst property bubble which led to heavy loan writedowns in the past few years.

Jyske Bank's results contrasted with better-than-forecast results from larger Swedish banks Handelsbanken on Tuesday and SEB on Monday.

Official first-half results from Jyske Bank, the second biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation after Danske Bank , are scheduled for Aug. 21.

Jyske Bank said it chose to issue preliminary results early after the impact of the new rules on loan impairments and provisions for guarantees, which took effect in the second quarter, became clear.

Chief Financial Officer Birger Krogh Nielsen told Reuters that Jyske Bank still expects a positive result for the full year 2012, including the effects of the first-half writedowns.

"We still believe that we can deliver a solid, positive return for 2012," Nielsen said.

Jyske Bank shares fell 3.9 percent by 0946 GMT, against a 0.5 percent increase in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index of 20 most traded and most valuable Danish stocks.

Jyske Bank said that in preparing its interim financial statements it had asked the Financial Supervisory Authority for an interpretation of the FSA's stricter impairment guidelines, which led to the 900 million crowns charge.

The bank said that the writedowns consisted of about 540 million crowns for loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees and about 360 million crowns in value adjustments related to customers' interest-rate hedging.

It said the first-half loan impairments were mainly due to risks related to its property portfolio. Nielsen said that in some instances the financial regulators required that risk be assessed based only on the quality of the underlying assets and not the cash flow of a property-owning company, and that hit the bank's property exposures.

In May, when Jyske Bank reported a more than doubling of first-quarter pre-tax profits, the bank had said that stricter rules would push up loan impairment charges.

Nielsen said the main difference from the situation then was that counterparty risk due to customers' hedging had increased. Excluding the writedowns, pre-tax profits would have risen to 691 million crowns.

Shares in Nordea , the Nordic region's biggest banking group, were briefly suspended after Nordea Bank in Norway released second-quarter results a day ahead of schedule by mistake. Nordea said the Norwegian arm represented 15 percent of the group's results and that full group results would be issued on Wednesday morning as planned. ($1 = 6.0780 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Stephen Powell)