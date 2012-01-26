COPENHAGEN Jan 26 Denmark's Jyske Bank reported a 40 percent drop in full-year 2011 pretax profits on Thursday, weighed down by one-off items including a writeoff of the value of its Greek bond holdings and provisions for lawsuits.

Pretax profits dropped to 601 million Danish crowns in 2011 from 1.0 billion in 2010, Jyske, the second biggest Danish bank, said in a statement which came ahead of its annual report due on Feb. 21.

Jyske Bank called the result "tolerable considering the economic situation and the adverse effect from special circumstances of just below 500 million crowns on the profit."

Jyske Bank said it took writedowns of 299 million crowns related to Greek government bonds in 2011 and made an extra provision of 229 million to cover potential liability in lawsuits related to one of its hedge funds. (Reporting by John Acher)