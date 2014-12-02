Dec 2 Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan (351.28 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zL51MU; bit.ly/1tyBeTY Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1490 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)