June 26 Karachi-based utility K-Electric
plans to raise as much as 22 billion rupees ($223.1
million) through Islamic bonds to refinance existing debt, the
latest transaction in Pakistan's reviving Islamic debt capital
market.
The sukuk, which still requires regulatory approval, would
help refinance debt and extend the maturity profile of
K-Electric's liabilities, the company said in a bourse filing.
In February, the utility raised 6 billion rupees though a
three-tranche sukuk, investment certificates which follow
religious principles such as a ban on interest and gambling.
Islamic finance is expanding in Pakistan as a flurry of
initiatives by regulators aims to develop the industry in the
world's second-most populous Muslim nation.
Earlier this month, conglomerate Engro Corp raised
1 billion rupees from retail sukuk, part of a 4 billion rupee
programme set up earlier this year.
Pakistan's central bank has joined the action as well, this
week issuing 49.5 billion rupees via sukuk, injecting a
much-needed liquidity management tool for the domestic Islamic
banking industry.
($1 = 98.6050 Pakistani rupees)
