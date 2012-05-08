* Q3 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.21

May 8 Education services provider K12 Inc missed earnings estimates for the seventh straight quarter, as it was hurt by higher costs.

K12, which provides curriculum for students from kindergarten through secondary education, has had to deal with spiraling costs to expand its student base.

Instructional costs and services expenses jumped 36 percent to $106.0 million.

"This overall rise includes increases in expenses to operate and manage schools, including the Insight Schools acquired from Kaplan Virtual Education and newly launched schools," the company said in a statement.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 46 percent because of higher personnel and marketing costs, K12 said.

K12 earned 18 cents per share in the third quarter.

Revenue rose 37 percent to $178.2 million, helped by higher enrollments in all K12 programs.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $166.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have gained 36 percent since touching a year-low in January, closed at $23.25 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)