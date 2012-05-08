* Q3 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.21
* Q3 rev $178.2 mln vs est $166.0 mln
* Instructional costs and services expenses rise 36 pct
* Selling, general, administrative costs up 46 pct
May 8 Education services provider K12 Inc
missed earnings estimates for the seventh straight
quarter, as it was hurt by higher costs.
K12, which provides curriculum for students from
kindergarten through secondary education, has had to deal with
spiraling costs to expand its student base.
Instructional costs and services expenses jumped 36 percent
to $106.0 million.
"This overall rise includes increases in expenses to operate
and manage schools, including the Insight Schools acquired from
Kaplan Virtual Education and newly launched schools," the
company said in a statement.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 46 percent
because of higher personnel and marketing costs, K12 said.
K12 earned 18 cents per share in the third quarter.
Revenue rose 37 percent to $178.2 million, helped by higher
enrollments in all K12 programs.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 21 cents per
share on revenue of $166.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained 36 percent since
touching a year-low in January, closed at $23.25 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)