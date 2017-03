Sept 16 K2 Internet SA :

* Said on Monday its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fabrity K2 Sp. z o.o., signed an agreement for the sale of 650,000 shares in AUDIOTEKA SA to GPV I Investments Ltd

* Said 650,000 shares in AUDIOTEKA of the nominal value of 1 zloty per share were sold for 10 million zlotys net

* Said following the agreement Fabrity K2 Sp. z o.o. does not hold any stake in AUDIOTEKA SA

