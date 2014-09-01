Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 K2 Internet SA :
* Said on Friday it reported H1 net loss was 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 operating loss was 0.4 million zlotys versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 revenue was 34.7 million zlotys versus 24.4 million zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)