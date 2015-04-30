Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH, April 30 Swiss firm Kaba and Germany's Dorma Holding said on Thursday they plan to merge to form a top-three player in the security and access products market.
Ruemlang, Switzerland-based Kaba and Ennepetal, Germany-based Dorma generated more than 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.1 billion) in sales in the 2013/14 financial year. The pair expects the merged company to manage sales growth of between 6 and 7 percent in local currencies over the next four years. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)