Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERLIN, March 20 Kabel Deutschland investor Elliott Management Corporation said on Friday it would ask a court to enforce the appointment of special auditors on the German company's takeover by Vodafone.
Elliott, which holds 13.5 percent in Kabel Deutschland according to Thomson Reuters data, wants to appoint independent auditors to investigate whether the German cable company's management informed investors accurately and in a timely manner about the takeover. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)