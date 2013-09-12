FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Vodafone said it has
secured the 75 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland
needed for its 7.7 billion-euro ($10 billion) offer for
Germany's largest cable company to succeed.
"The 75 percent minimum acceptance condition has been met,"
Vodafone said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it would
publish the definitive tender ratio on Sept. 16.
Vodafone's 87.00 euro per share offer, which includes a 2.50
euro dividend payment, for Kabel Deutschland ended on Sept. 11.
The British company, which earlier this month agreed the
sale of its stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless for $130
billion, wants to buy Kabel Deutschland to offer more television
and fixed-line services in Germany, its largest European mobile
market.