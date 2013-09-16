FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Vodafone has secured 76.48 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion)offer for Germany's largest cable company, Vodafone said on Monday.

Vodafone had already said on Thursday it had reached the 75 percent minimum acceptance grade.

The British company, which this month agreed the sale of its stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless for $130 billion, wants to buy Kabel Deutschland to offer more television and fixed-line services in Germany, its largest European mobile market.

The deal still needs regulatory clearance from the European Commission, with the completion of a first review expected by Sept. 20. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde)