FRANKFURT Dec 20 Vodafone agreed on a
so-called domination agreement with Kabel Deutschland
, three months after its 7.7 billion euro ($10.5
billion) acquisition of Germany's largest cable company went
through.
Vodafone will offer the remaining shareholders of Kabel
Deutschland 84.53 euros for each of their shares, slightly more
than the 84.50 euros it had offered in its takeover bid June.
Some activist shareholders, including Paul E. Singer,
founder of U.S. hedge fund Elliott Asset Management, had
increased their holdings in Kabel Deutschland, hoping to squeeze
out a better offer.
Investors in two other German companies - utility Mainova
and HVB Real Estate Bank - used this tactic successfully in
other deals to get more for their shares earlier this year.