COLOGNE, Germany Nov 3 Liberty Global's Unitymedia is still hopeful that the proposed $4.3 billion takeover of smaller rival Kabel BW by its parent will be approved, the chief executive of the German unit said.

"We see the probability that the takeover will be approved by the cartel office significantly above 50 percent," Lutz Schueler said on Thursday.

Germany's cartel office said last week that it was concerned about the prospect of Liberty Global controlling two of the country's three main cable operators, putting the proposed takeover in serious doubt.

It is due to make a decision on the matter on Dec. 15. Liberty has said it would offer a number of remedies to the watchdog. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)