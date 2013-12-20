FRANKFURT Dec 20 German cable company Kabel Deutschland said its Chief Executive Adrian von Hammerstein, 60, will step down on March 31.

Chief Operating Officer and deputy CEO Manuel Cubero, 50, will replace him, the company said on Friday.

At the same time, Gerhard Mack, currently director of the group's Technical Operations, will be named as new COO. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)