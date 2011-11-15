* Says now sees FY sales at lower end of target range

* Confirms outlook for adj EBITDA of 790-800 mln eur

* Q2 adj EBITDA 196.5 mln eur, just above consensus

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 German cable TV company Kabel Deutschland (KDG) trimmed its outlook for full-year sales after revenues from its phone business fell short of expectations.

Germany's largest cable operator, which went public in March 2010, said on Tuesday it now sees 2011/2012 revenues growing at the lower end of its target range of 6.25-6.75 percent.

It said it still sees adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) coming to between 790 million euros ($1.1 billion) and 800 million euros in the twelve months through the end of March.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average saw full-year revenues rise 6.8 percent and adjusted EBITDA of 798 million euros.

KDG offers analogue and digital TV, broadband Internet and fixed-line phone services via cable and competes with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

In the fiscal second quarter, adjusted EBITDA grew 9.8 percent to 196.5 million euros, just above the 194 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll. Revenues were at 418 million euros, almost in line with consensus of 419 million.

KDG operates in 13 of Germany's 16 federal states and supplies its services to around 8.8 million connected households in Europe's biggest TV market.

The company said it still aimed to pay a dividend for 2011/2012 of at least 1.50 euros per share. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)