* Q1 adj. EBITDA 217 mln euros vs 220 mln avg in Rtrs poll

* Investments in broadband roll-out weigh

* Sticks to 2013/14 outlook of 8 pct revenue increase

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 Kabel Deutschland reported on Wednesday worse-than-expected core profit for its fiscal first quarter, ending June 30, as extra investments in broadband and marketing weighed.

The company, which is in the process of being bought by Vodafone, reported 3.8 percent higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), at 217 million euros ($287.23 million).

That was below average analyst expectations of 226 million euros in a Reuters poll. It even missed the most pessimistic estimate of 220 million euros.

Revenues rose 4.6 percent to 464 million euros, also below the lowest estimate in the poll.

Germany's biggest cable company said it expected its 2013/14 revenue to increase by about 8 percent, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is seen at about 48 percent.

"Our broadband products are very popular. That is why we are making significant investments in that area," Chief Executive Adrian von Hammerstein said in a statement.

In June, Kabel Deutschland agreed to be bought by Vodafone for 7.7 billion euros, marking the British company's largest deal in six years and its second major buy of a European fixedline network in 12 months.

So-called "quad-play" services offering TV, broadband, mobile and fixed-line telephony have caught on in European markets.

With consumers wanting to watch TV and video on an array of devices, cable assets have become more attractive because they can provide Internet services at speeds often five times faster than competing services from traditional telecom companies.

Kabel Deutschland shareholders can tender their shares until Sept. 11.

Kabel Deutschland's Chief Financial Officer Andreas Siemen told reporters he expected competition regulators to have made a decision about the deal in spring next year at the latest.