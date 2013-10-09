UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Kabel Deutschland on Wednesday trimmed its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year, saying it was unlikely it could make up for a shortfall seen in the first quarter.
The cable company, currently the subject of a takeover offer by Vodafone, said in a statement it now expected revenue growth of 5-6 percent for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, against a previous forecast of about 8 percent.
Kabel Deutschland released "selected" preliminary second-quarter results that showed revenue up 4 percent in the second quarter on a year ago, at 471 million euros ($637 million).
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.