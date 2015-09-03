METALS-Copper slides after Trump setback on healthcare reform
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds official prices)
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 German cable operator Kabel Deutschland has applied to delist from the Frankfurt stock market, it said on Thursday, following its acquisition by Vodafone.
Kabel Deutschland said it expected trading would halt no later than six months after publication of the revocation decision. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds official prices)
LONDON, March 27 Britain's BT has been fined a record 42 million pounds ($53 million) by the regulator for failing to install high-speed lines for businesses fast enough, in an error that is likely to cost the company around 300 million pounds in compensation.