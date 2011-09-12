TOKYO, Sept 12 Online Japanese broker kabu.com Securities said it would close down its alternative stock trading system next month after losing a five-year battle to siphon market share away from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Kabu.com launched its proprietary trading system (PTS), as the alternative platforms are called in Japan, in 2006 with the aim of luring investors with faster trades at better prices than Japan's dominant bourse.

But it failed to gain traction and began to question its reason for existence once the TSE, which controls more than 90 percent of equities trading in Japan, introduced a super-fast trading system in 2010 that snuffed out any speed advantage.

"Alternative platforms grew in North America and elsewhere because incumbent exchanges were slow or charged high fees," said an official at kabu.com, which cited the TSE's new system Arrowhead as a key factor behind its decision to close its PTS.

"With the introduction of Arrowhead those two issues were effectively resolved in Japan."

Kabu.com, which caters to retail investors, accounted for just 0.05 percent of trading of components of the benchmark Nikkei 225 in August, according to Thomson Reuters data. That put it in a distant third place among the seven PTS operators in Japan, after leaders Chi-X Japan at 2.8 percent and SBI Japannext at 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)