BANGKOK, June 9 Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from Europe's property firm Signa Group as part of its foreign expansion.

Central Group, controlled by the Chirathivats, Thailand's third-richest family, will own 50.1 percent of The KaDeWe Group, while Signa will keep the rest, it said in a statement. Central did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The KaDeWe Group owns three department stores in Berlin, Munich and Hamburg, and it is among well-recognised premium and luxury department stores in Germany, the statement said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)