TEL AVIV Nov 4 Merck Serono and Israel's
Kadimastem signed a memorandum of understanding aimed
at advancing their stem cell-based drug screening collaboration
initiated in 2012, the companies said on Monday.
Kadimastem has developed technologies to differentiate stem
cells into oligodendrocytes, which are brain cells that produce
myelin, the insulation for the neural wiring.
In multiple sclerosis (MS), oligodendrocytes are destroyed
by the immune system. Kadimastem and Merck Serono have been
leveraging cell-based drug screening technology to discover
compounds that stimulate differentiation and myelination.
Such compounds may lead to new therapeutics for MS, mainly
in those stages where current drugs that affect the immune
system have no more therapeutic use.
"Kadimastem offers us a unique, human-cell based, screening
model allowing us to better identify promising compounds at an
earlier stage in development," Annalisa Jenkins, head of global
development and medical for Merck Serono, said.
Michel Revel, Kadimastem chief scientific officer and
developer of Merck Serono's MS drug Rebif, said he believes
Kadimastem's stem cell technologies have tremendous potential
for the discovery of new therapeutic agents for
neurodegenerative diseases as well as diabetes.
Merck Serono is the biopharmaceutical division of Germany's
Merck KGaA.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)