VIENNA, April 24 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
is contesting an equity capital cut at Austrian
state-owned "bad bank" KA Finanz, the Witschaftsblatt paper
reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
The paper said Austria was set to inject around 609 million
euros ($799.3 million) and provide guarantees worth another 250
million for KA Finanz, the bad bank split off after the country
nationalised Kommunalkredit in 2008.
Dexia, a co-owner of Kommunalkredit before it was
nationalised, faces a 150 million euros hit from the previously
announced recapitalisation of KA Finanz, the paper said.
It said negotiations were under way between Austria's
finance ministry and Dexia ahead of KA Finanz's annual meeting
on Wednesday to address the recapitalisation.
The report could not be confirmed immediately.
($1=0.7619 euros)
