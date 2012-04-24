VIENNA, April 24 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is contesting an equity capital cut at Austrian state-owned "bad bank" KA Finanz, the Witschaftsblatt paper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The paper said Austria was set to inject around 609 million euros ($799.3 million) and provide guarantees worth another 250 million for KA Finanz, the bad bank split off after the country nationalised Kommunalkredit in 2008.

Dexia, a co-owner of Kommunalkredit before it was nationalised, faces a 150 million euros hit from the previously announced recapitalisation of KA Finanz, the paper said.

It said negotiations were under way between Austria's finance ministry and Dexia ahead of KA Finanz's annual meeting on Wednesday to address the recapitalisation.

The report could not be confirmed immediately. ($1=0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)