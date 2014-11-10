TOKYO Nov 10 Japanese regional lenders
Kagoshima Bank Ltd and Higo Bank Ltd said on
Monday they have signed a basic agreement to merge, with plans
to form a combined holding company on Oct. 1 next year.
A final agreement is due to be signed in March and both
banks will be delisted on Sept. 28, 2015, they said in a
statement.
The announcement was expected after the two banks said on
Friday they were in merger talks, marking the second such move
within a week in a fragmented industry that has been slow to
consolidate.
