TOKYO Nov 10 Japanese regional lenders Kagoshima Bank Ltd and Higo Bank Ltd said on Monday they have signed a basic agreement to merge, with plans to form a combined holding company on Oct. 1 next year.

A final agreement is due to be signed in March and both banks will be delisted on Sept. 28, 2015, they said in a statement.

The announcement was expected after the two banks said on Friday they were in merger talks, marking the second such move within a week in a fragmented industry that has been slow to consolidate. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)