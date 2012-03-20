SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) said on Tuesday that it had won a $1.2 billion deal to supply parts for Airbus's A320 planes from 2012 to 2025.

The South Korean aviation parts and equipment maker said in a regulatory filing that it would provide wing bottom panels exclusively for the European planemaker. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)