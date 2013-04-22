SEOUL, April 22 South Korean plane maker Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) said on Monday it had secured a 505 billion Korean won ($449.41 million) order to supply parts for Boeing's B737 jets from 2015 to 2021.

The agreement is an expansion of an existing 2004-14 order to supply 1,170 "Horizontal Stabilizer & Vertical Fins" used in the tails of the B737 models, KAI said in a regulatory filing.