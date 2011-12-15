SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea is considering selling a controlling stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) next year under its privatisation plan, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

State-run Korea Finance Corp (KoFC) holds a 26.75 percent stake worth around 1 trillion won in the aviation equipment and parts manufacturer, which was established in 1999 by merging troubled private defence firms in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.

Hyundai Motor owns a 10 percent stake in KAI and Samsung Techwin also holds 10 percent.

"KoFC will discuss with other major shareholders whether they want to sell their stakes in conjunction with (KoFC's)," the source added.

