SEOUL, April 19 Major shareholders of Korea
Aerospace Industries (KAI) plan to pick advisors in
April for sale of an at least 40 percent stake in the firm worth
around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion), the company's top
shareholder said on Thursday.
"We expect to find a buyer this year," Chin Young-wook,
chief executive of state-run Korea Finance Corp, told a press
conference.
The sale plan follows the defence and aviation equipment
maker's successful $522 million initial public offering last
year.
The stake in KAI held by Korea Finance Corp is among a
number of national assets that the administration of President
Lee Myung-bak wants to privatise.
Hyundai Motor and Samsung Techwin
also own 10 percent stakes in KAI.
Doosan Group also has a combined 10 percent that is held by
its special purpose companies.
Chin added that any foreign investor wanting to buy a more
than 10 percent stake in KAI would need to obtain government
approval under defence industry-related laws.
($1 = 1137.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)