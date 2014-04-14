Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net loss at 110-120 million yuan ($17.71-$19.32 million) versus net profit of 32.5 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fad58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)