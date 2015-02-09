Feb 9 Kairuide Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell its textile unit, related assets and partial debts for about 167.3 million yuan ($26.78 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on February 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yZRL5Z; bit.ly/1xWa9LM

