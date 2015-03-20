HONG KONG, March 20 A group of bondholders at
troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group has rejected a
restructuring proposal set out by the company this month, the
group's lawyer said on Friday.
Kaisa's plan for $2.5 billion of its offshore and
convertible debt proposes that the maturity on six sets of bonds
due each year through 2020 be extended by five years and that
coupons be slashed.
Neil McDonald, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which
is representing Kaisa offshore bondholders, said the investors
had refused to sign the support agreement.
The company seeks the support of the holders of these notes
and convertible bonds. Kaisa had said it was looking to strike a
deal with creditors by March 20.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)