By Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, March 20 A group of bondholders at Kaisa Group has rejected a proposal by the struggling Chinese property developer to restructure its $2.5 billion debt, which could scupper a takeover deal by larger rival Sunac China Holdings.

The group, which owns more than 50 percent of Kaisa's bonds, considered the company's plan "very unfair", their lawyer said on Friday. Sunac had said the takeover proposal was conditional upon Kaisa resolving its debt issues.

"The ball is in the company's court to come back with a sensible counter offer. We haven't given them a deadline," Neil McDonald, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, told Reuters.

Kaisa is negotiating with its bondholders to avoid becoming the first Chinese developer to default on its offshore debt. The company, mired in crisis since local authorities blocked sales of some projects last year, had proposed that the maturity on six sets of bonds due each year through 2020 be extended by five years and that coupons be slashed.

Kaisa and Sunac executives were not immediately available for comment.

Kaisa debt woes underscore the slump in China's key property sector, hit by the slowing economy and a raft of cooling measures. Official data this week showed average new home prices fell at the fastest pace on record in February.

Under Kaisa's current restructuring proposal, some $800 million of bonds originally due in 2018 would now be due in 2023 and the coupon would be cut to 5.2 percent from 8.875 percent.

The company had hoped to strike a deal by March 20 as Sunac has set a July 31 deadline for any deal. Last week, creditors pushed for better terms from the company, such as a guarantee for their bonds from Sunac.

Kirkland's McDonald said there were other potential suitors if Sunac pulled out. He declined to give details, adding the bondholders did not think Kaisa would opt for liquidation.

Kaisa's liquidation would have far worse consequences for creditors: a report by advisors Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu said offshore creditors in a liquidation scenario would only receive 2.4 percent of what they were owed.

Kaisa's bonds are trading in the high 50-cents on the dollar range, at which price returns are similar to those implied by the restructuring terms, analysts said.

The company's cash balance has dropped to 1.9 billion yuan on March 2 from 10.9 billion in mid-2014 while debt more than doubled to 65 billion yuan at the end of 2014 from June. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)