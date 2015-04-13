HONG KONG, April 13 Troubled Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings said on Monday it had reinstated its founding chairman months after he stepped down, a move traders said may dim the prospects of a takeover deal by larger rival Sunac China.

The return of Kwok Ying Shing, who along with other senior executives left Kaisa in December, comes days after the heavily indebted developer said authorities in its homebase Shenzhen had unblocked sales of several residential projects.

Traders said both events indicate Kaisa had likely reached an agreement with the authorities in the southern Chinese city, which meant the company was now more likely to shrug off the takeover deal which was a financial lifeline.

The Shenzhen authorities had blocked sales of around 10 developments in December for undisclosed reasons, leaving the company struggling to repay its $10 billion total debt. The company announced Kwok's resignation the same month, without elaborating on reasons.

"In our view, Mr. Kwok's return might signal that the Sunac acquisition will not go through," independent research firm Lucror Analytics said in a note.

Sunac declined to comment on Kwok's re-appointment. Its shares were up more than 3 percent on Monday, while trading in Kaisa's shares has been suspended since March 30.

Kaisa executives were not available to comment beyond the stock exchange filing in which the company announced Kwok's return and the reappointment of other executives.

Bondholders, who had rejected some of the terms of the Sunac takeover, also cheered the reappointments.

Kaisa's bonds, which have been extremely volatile, traded up 3-4 points across maturities. The 2017s, which fell to a low of 30 cents on the dollar in January from around 110 cents before Kwok's resignation in December, were trading 4 points up at 67/69 on Monday.

Kaisa had failed in convincing its bondholders with a debt restructuring plan it had put in place last month, before the authorities unblocked its sales, and has missed several coupon payments as well.

Bondholders are now waiting to see whether Kaisa will be able to pay the coupon due on its 2018 bonds before a 30-day grace period expires on April 18. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)