HONG KONG Jan 22 Bonds of struggling Chinese
property firm Kaisa Group rallied sharply on Thursday
on hopes it could be rescued by a capital injection from rival
companies, after it had missed payment deadlines on a bank loan
and bond coupon.
Traders say there was speculation the Shenzhen government is
holding talks with several property developers which could make
a bid for Kaisa.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that officials in Shenzhen
were speaking to a number of developers about making an
investment in Kaisa.
Kaisa and Shenzhen local government officials were not
available for comment.
Kaisa offshore dollar bonds were trading in the 44/48 cents
on the dollar range in thin trade at 0700 GMT, up from the
morning's 36/39.
Trading in Kaisa shares is suspended.
Earlier this month Kaisa missed an interest payment on the
2020 bonds, and now has a 30-day grace period to pay up or else
become the first Chinese property company to default on its
foreign debt.
The company is struggling after a string of senior
executives left unexpectedly and government officials blocked
sales at some of its projects in the Southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen.
The Shenzhen-based company has since received a waiver from
banking group HSBC on a loan it failed to repay late
last month. The HK$400 million ($51.59 million) loan and its
interest became compulsory on Dec. 31, after its chairman
resigned.
($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Additional reporting by Clare Jim;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong)