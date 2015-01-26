HONG KONG Jan 26 Chinese property company Kaisa
Group saw its bond price bounce on Monday on optimism
that a rival developer might take a stake in the embattled real
estate firm.
Kaisa failed earlier this month to make a $26 million
interest payment on its bonds due to mature in 2020. It is now
in a grace period, and has until Feb 9 to pay that coupon or
else become the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its
offshore debt.
Last week, a source told Reuters a number of developers have
approached the company about possibly buying some of its
holdings.
The chatter resumed on Monday after financial news website
Tencent Finance reported that Sunac China Holdings,
which last month terminated a deal to acquire a majority stake
in developer Greentown China Holdings, is in talks to
buy part of Kaisa.
The report said that Sunac carried out due diligence on
Kaisa over the weekend.
Neither Sunac or Kaisa officials were available to comment
on the report.
Kaisa were trading up by as much as 3.5 cents on the dollar
across maturities by early afternoon on Monday after opening
down by a similar amount.
Its bonds due 2017 are trading at 58/61 cents after opening
at a low of 54/56.
Traders said that if Kaisa were to have a new controlling
shareholder, then some bondholders might be able to take
advantage of a "change of control" clause, which would mean the
company would have to offer repurchase the bonds at a price
equal to at least 101 percent of their principal amount.
"This is a company which has decent assets, so its not a
usual China default where bond holders will get shoddy
treatment," said a Singapore-based bond trader.
"It is becoming clear that a buyout is being orchestrated
and I don't think bondholders are getting a haircut."
Still, some analysts are hesitant about the enforceability
of bondholders claims, and said it may create unnecessary
conflict with the company as it tries to restructure its debt.
"Academically, you can exercise the put option but
practically bondholders may not want to create more trouble
which could impact any resolution. They may just want to keep
the bond and keep the bond going," said a Hong Kong based
analyst.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)