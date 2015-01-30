HONG KONG Jan 30 Bonds of troubled China property developer Kaisa Group jumped by as much as four points after rival Sunac China Holdings, which has been named in media reports as a potential buyer of its assets, announced a trading suspension.

Kaisa is struggling after a string of senior executives left unexpectedly, authorities blocked sales at some of its projects in Shenzhen late last year and it missed a coupon payment on one of its bonds.

Since these troubles began last month, Kaisa's bonds have lost as much as two-thirds of their value. In recent sessions there has been a recovery though amid reports there could be a buyer of the company's assets.

Kaisa bonds that are due to mature in 2017 < XS082836675=TE> are indicated at 72/76 cents on the dollar, a gain of about four points.

Earlier this week, financial news website Tencent Finance reported that Sunac, which last month terminated a deal to acquire a majority stake in developer Greentown China Holdings , is in talks to buy part of Kaisa.

The report said that Sunac carried out due diligence on Kaisa last weekend. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)