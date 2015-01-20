HONG KONG Jan 20 China's Glorious Property
had its credit rating cut by Standard & Poor's on
Tuesday, the latest red flag to be raised about Chinese
developers' ability to service their debt.
S&P cut the rating by a notch to CCC, saying it was
concerned about the company's ability to refinance $300 million
of bonds that are due to mature in October. The agency warned
there could be a further downgrade for the troubled borrower
closer to the bond's redemption date.
The bonds were down 3.5 cents at 67/71
cents on the dollar after the S&P move. The shares were flat at
HK$0.77, just off the all-time low of HK$0.70 that they hit last
week.
The move comes as investors grow increasingly concerned
about whether Chinese property developers can meet all their
credit obligations.
Earlier this month developer Kaisa Group Ltd
failed to make an interest payment on one of its bonds, leaving
it facing the prospect of becoming the first Chinese property
firm to default on its offshore bonds.
S&P said Glorious's downgrade reflected elevated refinancing
risks on its bond as the company was reporting weak sales and
added there was lack of clarity about how the bond's redemption
would be funded.
"At the moment there is no visibility and the company has
not indicated to us how they propose to go ahead," Christopher
Yip, the S&P analyst said.
The company also has a $400 million bond due in 2018
which was trading 1.5 cents down at 48/52 cents
on the dollar.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)