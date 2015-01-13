* Bonds up around four points

* Kaisa missed bond coupon payment last week

* Case could be test of China's bankruptcy law

HONG KONG, Jan 13 Bonds issued by Kaisa Group rose sharply on Tuesday after the embattled Chinese property developer said it had received a waiver from HSBC Holdings on a loan it failed to repay late last month.

Kaisa, which has been struggling with the departure of senior executives, government officials blocking sales at some of its projects in the southern city of Shenzhen and a missed coupon payment on an offshore bond, made the announcement late on Monday.

Market participants are watching Kaisa closely as it could become the first Chinese company to make an outright default on its offshore U.S. dollar bonds, providing a test case for a bankruptcy law that took effect in 2007.

Kaisa's bonds rose around 4 points across all maturities, with its U.S. dollar bonds due in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 all trading in the 40-47 cents on the dollar range. That compared with a low of around 30 cents on the dollar which it struck earlier this month.

Trading in Kaisa's shares continues to be suspended.

The company also said on Monday that assets amounting to 651.2 million yuan ($105 million) at one of its units had been frozen by a court and that the sale of a Shanghai asset to developer China Vanke, announced on Dec. 31, had been terminated by mutual agreement.

Kaisa said last week that it had failed to make a $26 million bond coupon on its bonds due 2020 and it was "currently assessing its financial position and will make further announcement regarding such interest payment".

The borrower has a 30-day grace period from the time the coupon was due on January 8.

If the company does default, creditors outside of mainland China who hold Kaisa's debt are likely to face a long waiting game to see if they can get their money back, with most of the funds raised by the bonds likely to have been routed onshore.

Analysts say almost all Chinese borrowers who issue dollar bonds tend to funnel the money back into mainland China by buying shares in mainland-registered entities via holding companies in Hong Kong.

According to analysts at Lucror Analytics, holders of dollar bonds will first have to establish a claim with a court in the Cayman Islands before being able to access assets held by Kaisa's entity Hong Kong entity.

"Thereafter, the challenges escalate exponentially. In our view, a Hong Kong receiver would face an uphill battle to access a court and fight for mainland assets," it said in a note.

"In addition, we believe the mainland court would be more inclined to protect the rights of mainland creditors and employees." (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)