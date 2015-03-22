HONG KONG, March 22 Struggling Chinese property developer Kaisa Group said on Sunday it will consider feedback from a group of bondholders holding more than 50 percent of its debt after the group rejected a proposal by Kaisa to restructure its $2.5 billion debt, calling it "very unfair."

The group of investors plans to hire a financial adviser to help with discussions on the restructuring, Kaisa said in a securities filing on Sunday.

Kaisa is negotiating with its bondholders to avoid becoming the first Chinese developer to default on its offshore debt. Failure to reach a deal could scupper a takeover deal by Kaisa's larger rival Sunac China Holdings.

Kaisa's "current liquidity situation requires that the relevant parties quickly agree to the terms of any revised proposal," the company said in the filing, reiterating previous comments urging a speedy resolution. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto, editing by Louise Heavens)