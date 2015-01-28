HONG KONG Jan 28 Chinese property developer Kaisa Group has appointed financial adviser Houlihan Lokey to formulate a plan that will be agreeable to all its creditors as the indebted company struggles with the risk of defaulting on its credit.

The company failed earlier this month to make a $26 million interest payment on its bonds due to mature in 2020, and now has until Feb. 9 to pay that coupon or else become the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its offshore debt.

Kaisa is grappling with a series of departures after some senior executives left unexpectedly. Authorities have also blocked sales at some of its projects in Shenzhen last year.

Trading in the company's shares will remain suspended until further notice, the announcement said.

The company's offshore bonds, which lost two-thirds of their value since last month, have recovered in recent trading sessions on expectations of a resolution.

Its bonds that are due to mature in 2017 were trading at 75/78 cents on the dollar earlier on Wednesday, a gain of 7 points on the day. (Reporting by Umesh Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)