HONG KONG Jan 28 Chinese property developer
Kaisa Group has appointed financial adviser Houlihan
Lokey to formulate a plan that will be agreeable to all its
creditors as the indebted company struggles with the risk of
defaulting on its credit.
The company failed earlier this month to make a $26 million
interest payment on its bonds due to mature in 2020, and now has
until Feb. 9 to pay that coupon or else become the first Chinese
real estate firm to default on its offshore debt.
Kaisa is grappling with a series of departures after some
senior executives left unexpectedly. Authorities have also
blocked sales at some of its projects in Shenzhen last year.
Trading in the company's shares will remain suspended until
further notice, the announcement said.
The company's offshore bonds, which lost two-thirds of their
value since last month, have recovered in recent trading
sessions on expectations of a resolution.
Its bonds that are due to mature in 2017
were trading at 75/78 cents on the dollar earlier on Wednesday,
a gain of 7 points on the day.
