HONG KONG Jan 29 Chinese property developers
rated below investment grade could face financing difficulties
if Kaisa Group were to default on its debt obligation, Standard
& Poor's said on Thursday.
Kaisa, downgraded to SD or selective default category,
missed a deadline to make a $26 million interest payment on its
bonds due to mature in 2020. It has until Feb. 9 to pay that
coupon or else become the first Chinese real estate firm to
default on its offshore debt.
"Developers with already-weak liquidity and high refinancing
needs in the next 12 months may face a funding crisis as
financing sources could be steered toward more stable players,"
said Christopher Yip.
Kaisa's debt woes at one point shaved not only two-thirds of
the value of its bonds but also affected sentiment in the rest
of the sector with bonds rated below investment grade hit the
hardest.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Michael Perry)