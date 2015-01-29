(Adds S&P comments, high yield market details)
HONG KONG Jan 29 Chinese property developers
rated below investment grade could face financing difficulties
if Kaisa Group were to default on its debt obligation,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) said on Thursday.
Kaisa, downgraded to SD or selective default, missed a
deadline to make a $26 million interest payment on its bonds due
to mature in 2020. It has until Feb. 9 to pay that coupon or
else become the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its
offshore debt.
S&P said it would downgrade Kaisa's rating to D, or default,
"if we believe that the overdue interest payment will not be
made within a 30-day grace period".
In the event of a default on its offshore bonds, the
recovery rate could be low for Kaisa bond holders in line with
the level of below 20 percent seen in other default cases, the
credit-rating firm said.
"Developers with already weak liquidity and high refinancing
needs in the next 12 months may face a funding crisis as
financing sources could be steered toward more stable players,"
said S&P's Christopher Yip.
Kaisa's debt woes at one point shaved not only two-thirds
off the value of its bonds but also affected sentiment in the
rest of the sector with bonds rated below investment grade hit
the hardest.
Debt issuance by junk-rated issuers has come to a virtual
stop since Kaisa's troubles began last month, when authorities
blocked sales at some of its projects in the southern Chinese
city of Shenzhen. There has been just one speculative-rated bond
issuance from a regional corporate this year.
"Overall, speculative-grade issuers will face tighter
financing conditions as investors and financiers become more
cautious," said Yip, adding that isolated event risks are
difficult to predict and price.
Kaisa is also grappling with a series of departures after
some senior executives left unexpectedly, triggering a repayment
clause on HK$400 million ($51.59 million) loan.
Kaisa failed to make that repayment but has since received a
waiver from banking group HSBC Holdings PLC on that
debt. On Wednesday, the property developer appointed financial
adviser Houlihan Lokey to formulate a plan agreeable to all
creditors.
