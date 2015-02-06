Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
HONG KONG Feb 6 China's Kaisa Group has finally made a $26 million interest payment on one of its bonds, bringing relief to investors who feared it would become the first Chinese property developer to default on its foreign debt.
Kaisa has paid the coupon just before a 30 day grace period to pay the money was up, after missing the scheduled payment deadline on January 8, according to a notice sent to bondholders that was seen by Reuters.
"The Principal Paying Agent has informed the Trustee that it has on 5 February 2015 received a sum of $25.6 million," the notice said referring to the half-yearly interest for the period between July 9 and January 8.
The 2020 bonds carry a coupon of 10.25 percent. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.