HONG KONG, March 18 Bonds of property developer Kaisa Group, which last year became the first Chinese developer to default on offshore debt, rallied on Friday after it sweetened a debt-restructuring proposal, boosting hopes it would be implemented after months of wrangling.

The Shenzhen-based company, which owes $2.5 billion to offshore creditors, said late on Thursday it had altered the restructuring proposal that was offered to offshore creditors in December in a way that investors would now get higher coupons and amended payments contingent upon certain milestones.

Kaisa's bonds rose by 1-2 points in price across maturities, with the 2018 trading as high as 80 cents on the dollar. Trading in the company's shares have been suspended since March last year.

The company said the changes followed negotiations with a group of creditors led by Farallon Capital Asia Pte Ltd and BFAM Partners, two funds that had opposed the earlier proposal. They own around 24 percent of the outstanding bonds.

"BFAM and Farallon are pleased to have come to a consensual resolution with Kaisa which has achieved a significant improvement for all bondholders," the two bondholders said in a joint statement.

Under the new terms, bondholder net present value would rise to around 79 percent from the earlier 75 percent, analysts say.

In January a group of bondholders who were opposed to the company's earlier debt recast plan made an alternate proposal which would offer investors a net present value of 87 percent.

The company had rejected that proposal saying it was "not commercially viable in the current environment".

Kaisa, which has total debt of almost $11 billion, said the new plan had the approval of bondholders owning over 80 percent of outstanding bonds. Only 58 percent had agreed to its earlier proposal.

The company intends to file with courts in Cayman Islands and Hong Kong an application along with the amended scheme by March 29.

Bondholders in Asia are becoming more assertive in squeezing better terms from corporate borrowers.

Earlier this month, a bondholder group said it will block a debt restructuring plan for Chinese miner Hidili Industry International Development Ltd, which defaulted on $182.8 million in bonds late last year. (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)