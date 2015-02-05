HONG KONG Feb 5 Developer Sunac China Holdings
has acquired a 49.25 percent stake in struggling
property company Kaisa Group at an average price of
HK$1.80 per share, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange
filing.
Sunac bought 2.53 billion shares, taking the total deal
value to HK$4.55 billion ($587 million), the filing said.
Earlier this week, Kaisa said that its chief executive had
resigned, dealing a further blow to the embattled property
developer.
Kaisa's shares last traded at HK$1.59 each.
($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)