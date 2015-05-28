HONG KONG May 28 Chinese developer Sunac China
Holdings Ltd said it had terminated its offer to take
over indebted rival Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd and Kaisa
would refund prepayments totalling HK$2.33 billion ($299.8
million).
The announcement nullifies Sunac's bid in February to buy a
49.25 percent stake in Kaisa for $587 million, a deal that
offered a lifeline to a developer that was about to become the
first Chinese firm to default on an offshore bond.
Kaisa had been hit by a government blockage on sales at some
of its developments and the subsequent departure of a string of
senior executives including founding chairman Kwok Ying Shing.
But last month, Kaisa reinstated Kwok and fired three staff
members appointed from Sunac, fuelling speculation Kwok had
found a way to offer bondholders better terms than its rival.
Sunac said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday
that "certain conditions precedent have not been fulfilled" and
the parties had agreed to terminate the deal.
Sunac's shares will resume trading on Thursday. The shares
closed at HK$9.759 before being suspended on May 15.
($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)