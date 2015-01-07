HONG KONG Jan 7 Chinese property developer
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd on Wednesday denied media
reports that it had passed a resolution in relation to the
winding up and restructuring of the group, a day after partners
in two projects terminated cooperation deals.
Kaisa said in a statement responding to "certain news
articles" that no board meeting had been held on January 6 and
it had not passed any resolution to wind up and restructure the
company.
Sina.com.cn had reported on Tuesday that Kaisa's board of
directors had approved the winding up and restructuring. (bit.ly/1yyrUXn)
"The company is currently assessing the overall impact on
the financial position as a result of the recent developments of
the group," co-chairman Sun Yuenan said in a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse.
Kaisa will publish an announcement to provide an update as
soon as possible, it added.
The statement came a day after Kaisa said partners of two of
its urban redevelopment projects in the southern city of
Shenzhen planned to terminate cooperation deals and demand a
refund of 1.2 billion yuan ($193 million).
Last week, Kaisa warned it may default on more debt, having
failed to repay HSBC a HK$400 million ($51.3 million)
loan, the latest developer to flag financial difficulties amid a
downturn in China's real estate sector
Shenzhen-based Kaisa, with a market value of HK$8.2 billion,
is one of the smaller listed developers, and has also been hit
by departures of senior management.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)